Hyundai Motor's electric sport utility vehicle, the Ioniq 9, is converted into a mobile drone station to support forest restoration in wildfire-stricken Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, as part of the carmaker’s social responsibility program. Powered by its battery, the full-size SUV operates a high-precision drone control system equipped with a computer and dual monitors, enabling drones to disperse a mixture of tree seeds and soil across off-road areas. (Hyundai Motor Group)