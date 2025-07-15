58 acts, including Milena, Pentaport Super Rookie winners, set to perform Aug. 1–3

The final lineup and schedule have been confirmed for the 2025 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, featuring a total of 58 acts.

The city of Incheon announced on Tuesday that singer-songwriter Milena and six rising bands selected through the 2025 Pentaport Super Rookie prefestival event will be the final additions to the roster.

Milena, known for her jazz and classic-inspired compositions, warm yet dreamy voice and poetic lyrics rooted in everyday life, previously joined indie band wave to earth on their North American tour in 2024.

The six finalists of Pentaport Super Rookie ― a prefestival event to discover talented yet unknown musicians ― also officially joined the lineup. The finalists are: Confined White, winner of the grand prize with explosive energy; B0jeong, a band radiating raw instinctive power; Hyang, who explores introspective narratives through music; Kim Seungjoo, recognized for his unique sonic identity; Simile Land, delivering childlike wonder through sound; and Creespy, offering ethereal vibes and emotional soundscapes.

Earlier lineup announcements unveiled headliners including Brit-pop legends Pulp, alternative rock icon Beck and Japanese rock band Asian Kung-Fu Generation.

The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will be held from Aug. 1 to 3 at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Yeonsu-gu, Incheon.