Chairman Koo Ja-kyun eyes US data center boom with speed, custom solutions

HANOI, Vietnam — LS Electric Chairman and CEO Koo Ja-kyun is spearheading efforts to strengthen the company’s foothold in the US power systems market, buoyed by the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence-driven data center industry.

“Compared to the Big Four power system suppliers in the US — Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Eaton Corporation and ABB — LS Electric delivers to clients more than twice as fast and at more competitive prices,” Koo said during a group interview at LS Electric’s Bac Ninh plant in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Koo was visiting the country ahead of the Elects Vietnam 2025 exhibition, scheduled for July 16-18 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The surge in AI-powered digital services across industries since the COVID-19 pandemic has driven global tech giants to accelerate investments in AI data centers. Koo emphasized that LS Electric is targeting this market, which requires server racks equipped with high power-density distribution systems — a sector where legacy US power companies have struggled to meet soaring demand.

Previously, LS Electric’s main clients in North America were manufacturing plants and utility providers, which together account for around 50 percent of the company’s total sales.

To expand its reach, the company is considering acquiring US-based power distribution panel suppliers to gain deeper access to what Koo described as a “surprisingly conservative” electrical market — one where customers often remain loyal to the same suppliers for decades, in contrast to the fast-moving IT industry.

In the meantime, LS Electric has steadily gained ground by servicing and customizing products originally supplied by US competitors, winning over big tech clients in the process. It also conducts performance testing at its Power Testing & Technology Center located within its Cheongju plant in Korea.

“Our ‘fast and precise’ customization strategies are gaining attention from US clients, with some even requesting exclusive supply agreements,” said Koo, noting the company is beginning to establish a track record in an industry traditionally dominated by local players.

LS Electric is also the first Korean company to complete UL certification for its power distribution panels — a requirement often necessary in the US to meet safety and performance standards.

Looking ahead, Koo said that transitioning from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power systems could be South Korea’s next major growth opportunity, likening it to the country’s approximately 32-year transition from 110V to the globally adopted 220V standard, known for its higher efficiency.

“The market for DC products is rapidly expanding,” Koo noted. “Key technologies — including energy storage systems, solar and wind power — all operate on DC. While DC is typically converted to AC for usage, using DC directly eliminates the energy loss during conversion. This global trend toward DC systems presents a major opportunity for South Korea to lead in the future of the power industry.”

“Electricity powers AI competitiveness — and AI boosts national competitiveness,” he added.

As part of its strategy to expand in the North American market, LS Electric in April completed construction of its first US manufacturing and R&D facility in Bastrop, Texas. The company plans to begin production of medium- and low-voltage power equipment and distribution systems for local AI data centers within this year — a move aimed at increasing market share while mitigating tariff pressure in the US.