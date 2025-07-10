LS Electric said Thursday it is participating in the upcoming Elecs Vietnam 2025 exhibition, bolstering its efforts to penetrate the ASEAN power solutions market.

At the event, scheduled for July 16 to 18 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, LS Electric will present its next-generation power management system integrated with a smart grid distribution solution and ultra-high voltage transformers.

Leveraging its world-leading manufacturing capabilities in power electronics-based inverters known for high energy efficiency, the company plans to showcase an advanced energy storage system platform alongside locally tailored ESS products. A key feature of this platform is the modularization of its power electronics building block in 200-kilowatt units, allowing for easy power scaling and flexible applicability without needing to redesign the entire system.

Additionally, LS Electric will unveil IoT-based digital technology solutions for energy optimization, including its digital twin smart factory platform, “Smart Management Insight,” asset management systems, the energy efficiency management platform “GridSol CUBE,” and the power facility integrated management platform “GridSol CARE.”

The company will also introduce the “LS SHE (Safety, Health, Environment) with AI” platform, an artificial intelligence-based safety control solution that integrates and analyzes real-time data from smart safety devices and camera monitoring.

LS Electric aims to expand its presence in the ASEAN power infrastructure market, capitalizing on Vietnam and Indonesia as strategic bases.

Vietnam, in particular, has been pushing for renewable energy generation projects under its 8th Power Development Plan, launching policies to build smart grids for enhanced efficiency and stability. Since entering Vietnam in the mid-1990s, the company has maintained its leadership position with a market share exceeding 40 percent in the low-voltage power equipment sector since 2013.

In 2023, LS Electric significantly increased its production capacity in Vietnam from $25 million to $40 million annually by relocating its Bac Ninh facility to the Yen Phong Industrial Complex. The company has diversified its business across the entire power system industry by acquiring Symphos, an Indonesian power equipment supplier, and expanding into high-end products such as ultra-high voltage gas-insulated switchgear.

“We aim to solidify our position as the leading company in Vietnam -- a top-three market for Korean power suppliers -- and firmly establish our business capabilities for ASEAN customers,” stated an official from LS Electric. “With aggressive investments in local power systems and high-end strategic products such as transformers and ESS, we will deepen our reach into the ASEAN region, emerging as a global data center hub.”