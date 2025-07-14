Korea surpasses 10,000 Maybach units sold — trailing only US, China

Mercedes-Benz has opened the world’s first Maybach Brand Center in Seoul as the German luxury automaker emphasizes the importance of the Korean market for its top-end brand.

“With the opening of the world’s first Maybach Brand Center, we are taking the next step in redefining customer experience at the highest level,” said Mathias Geisen, Mercedes-Benz board member in charge of marketing and sales, during the opening ceremony of the new facility on Monday.

“Korea is not only one of our key markets — it is also a place where the spirit of modern luxury is deeply appreciated and constantly evolving. This new space is our response: a place where exclusivity, craftsmanship and personal connection come together in a way only Mercedes-Maybach can offer.”

The five-story, 2,795-square-meter Maybach-only building is located in Apgujeong in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. This premium retail district is home to major high-end global brands, as well as the Galleria Luxury Hall East and West department stores featuring luxury fashion brands.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the exterior of the Maybach Brand Center sought to reinterpret the country’s traditional design heritage to create a contemporary and timeless architectural language. Its pleated surface and curved roofline drew inspiration from Korea’s traditional clothing and housing, Hanbok and Hanok. Inside the building, a cathedral-type interior with a high ceiling gives the first floor a feeling of grandness.

To celebrate the center's opening, Mercedes-Benz launched three Korea-only limited edition models of the Mercedes-Maybach Silver Lining -- 10 units of the S-Class, a GLS and an EQS SUV. The all-new Mercedes-Maybach SL, an ultra-luxurious two-seater convertible, was also showcased for the first time in the country.

According to Mercedes-Benz Korea, the Maybach Brand Center will operate on a reservation-only basis, with each customer welcomed by a dedicated sales consultant and product expert upon arrival. The new facility will offer exclusive membership services, professional valet parking, signature food and beverages, and a variety of personalized programs tailored specifically for Mercedes-Maybach owners.

“Since its official debut in 2004 in Korea, Mercedes-Maybach has become the preferred choice for Korea’s distinguished leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and cultural icons -- those who seek impeccable quality and profound expression of success and dignity,” said Mathias Vaitl, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea.

“We are privileged that more than 10,000 customers have chosen Mercedes-Maybach, marking Korea as one of the most important Maybach markets globally. We are confident that the new Maybach Brand Center will exceed the expectations of our valued customers.”

Despite its relatively smaller market size, Korea was the third best-selling market for Maybach last year behind the US and China as it sold 1,363 units. Since its launch in 2004, Mercedes-Benz Korea logged a record-high of 2,596 Maybach vehicles sold in the country in 2023. The high-end brand announced in November 2024 that Maybach sales had surpassed the 10,000 milestone.

Although Mercedes-Benz operates Maybach Atelier, the first brand concept center and showroom established in 2022, in Shanghai, China, Mercedes-Benz Korea noted that the newly opened center is unique worldwide as the brand’s only showroom in which an entire building has been dedicated solely to the Maybach brand.