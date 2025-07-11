A man in his 60s was seriously injured around 7:45 a.m. Thursday while operating an agricultural drone in Boeun County, North Chungcheong Province, local authorities said Friday.

According to the provincial authorities, the farmer, whose identity was not disclosed, lost two fingers and sustained deep wounds to his arm and shoulder after accidentally coming into contact with the drone's spinning blades while spraying pesticide. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is not in life-threatening condition.

“Agricultural drones have long, sharp blades that can be as dangerous as knives when engaged,” a fire department official said. “Operators should be fully trained and ensure a safe environment before using them.”