Marine investigator dismissed for defying ministry instructions returns

The special counsel team on Thursday raided the Ministry of National Defense and the presidential National Security Office as part of an investigation into allegations that senior military and presidential officials intervened in the initial probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

The team, led by Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, executed search and seizure warrants targeting the Defense Ministry’s Policy Office, Spokesperson’s Office and Military Advisor’s Office, as well as the National Security Office under the presidential office — all located within the same compound in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

The special counsel was formally launched in June under the administration of President Lee Jae Myung. Lee Myung-hyun, a former prosecutor, was appointed to lead the investigation.

The raids are part of an investigation into whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol exerted pressure to block a police referral in the case of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died during a flood rescue operation in July 2023. He drowned after entering a fast‑flowing river in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, without a life jacket — reportedly following an order from the 1st Marine Division headquarters prioritizing unit attire over proper rescue equipment. The case quickly drew public criticism of the military’s leadership.

Amid the growing backlash, Yoon reportedly became angry. On July 31, he was briefed on an internal Marine Corps report that named eight officers, including 1st Marine Division Cmdr. Maj. Gen. Lim Seong-geun, as responsible. Yoon then allegedly called then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to delay the case’s referral to police, saying, "Who would take division commander jobs if we punish them over this?"

The special counsel is seeking evidence on how those instructions were delivered and whether they led to the alteration of the Marine investigators’ findings. They are also reviewing internal communications, media response documents and meeting records.

Among those under investigation are former Defense Minister Lee, former presidential defense secretary Im Ki-hoon, and former National Security Office Deputy Director Kim Tae-hyo, who has been summoned for questioning on Friday.

"The ministry is actively coordinating with the special counsel team's investigation," the Defense Ministry said in a written statement issued Thursday.

Meanwhile, Col. Park Jeong-hoon — the Marine investigator who initially led the probe into Cpl. Chae’s death and was later dismissed after defying ministry instructions by handing the case over to police — is set to return to his former post as head of the Marine Corps investigative unit on Friday.

Park was indicted for insubordination and defamation in October 2023 but was acquitted earlier this year. The Marine Corps announced it would reinstate him after the special counsel withdrew its appeal on Thursday.