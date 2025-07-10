Han Seungwoo is set to host a fan concert in Tokyo on Aug. 9-10, his agency Aura Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

He will meet and greet fans at the two-day show themed after a summer party, returning to the county in about six months since fan meetup “A Song For You.”

The second day’s concert will include a special event that would commemorate Monday's launch of an official fan community in Japan.

The set list will feature songs from his fourth EP “Top Note,” which rolled out last month. The singer and songwriter wrote the lyrics to all six tracks of the mini album and co-wrote melodies of five, including focus track “Stop It.”