The 12th International e-Mobility Expo, the world’s only platform encompassing all forms of electric mobility, opened its four-day run Wednesday in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, aiming to position itself as a global hub for the future of the electric mobility industry.

IEVE 2025 presents a comprehensive view of the industry’s current landscape and future direction, featuring booths on next-generation mobility technologies and more than 30 strategic conferences and networking forums.

“IEVE 2025 aims to become the Davos Forum of the e-mobility industry, going beyond exhibitions to address policy, culture, and education for future generations,” said Kim Dae-hwan, chair of the International e-Mobility Expo.

“Amid global calls for carbon neutrality and digital transformation, we seek to present a long-term vision for the e-mobility sector here in Jeju.”

Backed by Jeju’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 —15 years ahead of South Korea’s national target — the expo underscores its role in shaping the global industrial landscape.

The event brings together 150 companies from across the electric mobility supply chain, both domestic and international, covering fields such as autonomous driving, robotics, smart agriculture, renewable energy and uncrewed aerial systems. Core technologies on display include electric vehicles, batteries, drones, electric vessels and charging infrastructure.

International experts, industry leaders and diplomatic representatives are taking part in the sessions, reinforcing the expo’s emphasis on innovation and global cooperation across all areas of mobility.

On the opening day, a roundtable on sustainable e-mobility in Africa featured delegates from several African nations. Another session Thursday will explore strategies for entering Southeast Asian markets, along with global expansion of eco-friendly transportation and related technological advancements.

This year, the expo expects to host around 50,000 participants, including invited delegates from over 50 countries, according to the organizers.