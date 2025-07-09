Company threatens legal action over false rumors about couple

In light of the rumors surrounding the fiance of Shinji, a member of 90s K-pop group Koyote, the singer's agency said Tuesday that it has found the rumors not to be true.

JG Star released a statement Tuesday saying that it has checked the rumors, which claimed that Shinji's fiance — who is also a singer — Moon Won had worked in real estate without a valid license, that he was a bully in school and during his mandatary military service, and that he had an affair during his first marriage.

The agency said it has seen the documents for Moon's divorce with his first wife, which showed that the two had reached an amicable agreement to part ways.

"We found that there were no scandalous reasons (for divorce) and that he did not date another woman," the company said.

The agency also said it contacted multiple students who went to same school as Moon, along with those who served with him in the military, and that all of them said the bullying allegations were not true.

While Moon had denied bullying and having an affair, the allegation of him working as a real estate agent without the state-certified license was actually confirmed by Moon himself. In a public statement on July 3, he denied other rumors but said he did work in the past without the official broker license.

But JG Star said that Moon was officially registered as an assistant broker and had completed the necessary training under the Korea Association of Realtors.

"Moon Won was taken aback by the comments that he worked without a license, and said (in the previous statement) that he would take responsibility if there are wrongdoings. He told us that he did not admit to illegal actions," agency said.

Following her company's statement, Shinji wrote on her Instagram page that she too had found the rumors to be not true. She issued an apology for taking a long time to verify the allegations.

The agency stressed that it is considering legal actions against those spreading false rumors or defaming the couple.

Controversy about Moon's 'attitude' preceded rumors

Moon, 36, had been not well known to most members of the public before his 43-year-old fiance publicly announced their engagement recently. But his conversation with the other Koyote members revealed in a July 2 YouTube video had touched off disputes about him being supposedly rude, toward the two male members of the co-ed group and also to his wife-to-be.

Moon also said that he only told Shinji about his previous marriage and his wife after their "relationship was deep enough," and that he did not know Koyote at all before they were in a relationship.

Some members of the public took issue with this comment, as the group was one of the most popular bands in Korea in the late 1900s and early 2000s, right when Moon was growing up.