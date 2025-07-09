Whenever I want to relax these days, I turn on the TV and watch a Netflix series titled "S.W.A.T." In its depiction of daily incidents in urban LA, the drama makes me brood over our turbulent past, ponder our present predicaments and reflect on the future awaiting our children’s generation.

The protagonist Hondo, a SWAT unit leader in LA, constantly wonders: “Is it possible for me to bring change to the world in which I live? Can I make a better society by risking my life fighting vicious villains? Can I really change the system?” He agonizes over what kind of tactics he must adopt to make a better police department and a better world. SWAT stands for “Special Weapons and Tactics” used to fight crime in our town, city and country.

The drama "S.W.A.T." has caught my attention because each episode deals with various problems in LA, a city of the American Dream for immigrants, diverse ethnic minorities and multicultural neighborhoods. LA is also well known for its freeway, where you can enjoy “this illusion of speed, freedom, wind in your hair, unreeling landscape,” as Thomas Pynchon described in his celebrated novel, “The Crying of Lot 49.”

In fact, Pynchon perceived that the LA freeway resembled the veins that nourish America, and if someone were to inject a hypodermic needle somewhere in them, Americans would experience hallucinations, hypnosis and paralysis.

When it comes to LA, people might also think of the police brutality during the arrest of Rodney King in 1991 and the ensuing riots in 1992, which ignited racist disputes in the so-called “City of Angels.” The Rodney King incident has consequently evoked a fundamental distrust between minorities and the LA police. In addition, LA suffers from a range of crimes, as do other big American cities. Furthermore, in the series, LA is an emblem of America and ultimately a microcosm of the contemporary world in which we now live.

The first episode of the drama begins with the fatal mistake of a white SWAT unit leader. While pursuing a white male suspect, he accidentally shoots and wounds a young Black bystander. Naturally, the African American community is enraged and protests strongly against the police. As a result, the SWAT leader resigns from the police force.

The authorities then decide to appoint a Black sergeant, Hondo, as the new leader of the SWAT unit in an effort to save face and pacify the anger of the African American community. In the process, they bypass Sgt. Deacon, the white officer who was initially the successor to the leader who resigned. Thus, the first episode evokes the issue of DEI.

DEI, which stands for “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” has become controversial in the US, where conservatives question its validity. However, Hondo exhibits strong leadership qualities, extraordinary competence and an admirable personality, apparently justifying DEI.

The issues and problems that “S.W.A.T.” is dealing with are uniquely American, but at the same time, they are universal. They include racism, prejudice, white supremacy, nationalism, drug smuggling, human trafficking and issues within LGBTQ+ communities. The TV show also highlights instances of “Robin Hood” crime, in which people steal from the rich to give to the poor.

Just as LA and America are depicted in the drama, South Korea is also now suffering from many accumulated internal problems and serious external crises. For example, putting an end to the polarity and division of our society is urgent, and so is overcoming antagonism, hate and hostility among our politicians.

While investigating hate crimes against other races, SWAT officer Chris asks Hondo, “Where do you think this comes from? All the hate?” Hondo replies, “I don’t know, Chris. For some people, it’s just the easiest way to feel, and it’s infectious.”

Our current moment of political populism also stirs hate and impetuousness. Getting over that is therefore imperative to make our society better.

Meanwhile, we must find or invent our own “special weapons and tactics” to properly and swiftly cope with the international crises lurking in our path. One of the SWAT rules is “Only move as fast as you can shoot and never lose your control.”

We must keep this in mind when we deal with national or international emergencies. In addition, instead of short-term solutions, we must pursue and come up with long-term solutions. Indeed, as Hondo says, “Sometimes a short-term solution just creates a long-term problem.”

While watching "S.W.A.T.," it occurs to me that we, too, urgently need a quick-reacting “South Korean Weapons and Tactics” task force to effectively deal with the problems we now face, both internal and external. We must have the best weapons and superb tactics to survive the current crises and thrive in the years to come.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are the writer's own. — Ed.