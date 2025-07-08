Illit will open more seats for fan concerts in Japan after all tickets sold out, according to agency Belift Lab on Tuesday.

The quintet is hosting fan concerts under the banner of “Glitter Day” in Yokohama and Osaka on Aug. 10-11 and Sept. 3-4, respectively, and tickets for all four events sold out. The band and agency have decided to accommodate more fans by selling additional seats from Wednesday.

Tickets for two Seoul fan concerts held last month also sold out.

The group has yet to officially debut in Japan, but its first Japanese-language single, “Almond Chocolate” released in February, was the most-streamed song from an international female act in the first half of this year on Oricon, surpassing 50 million streams. The group's third EP, “Bomb,” ranked second on Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings.

Meanwhile, the group unveiled the music video for “Jellyous,” a follow-up track from the third EP, Monday.