A young woman fell from a building on Monday onto three pedestrians, one of whom — an 11-year-girl — died on site.

The incident occurred at 2:34 p.m. in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, when the 18-year-old girl fell from a 13-story building after receiving treatment at a mental health institute inside the same building, according to the Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station.

A woman in her 40s, her 11-year-old daughter and another man in his 20s on the ground were affected by the fall.

The impact inflicted fatal injuries on the 11-year-old. The other three involved were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The young woman who fell and the 40-something woman had both suffered cardiac arrest and remained unconscious as of Monday afternoon.

The man in his 20s reportedly sustained a shoulder injury.

Police are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the young woman's fall.