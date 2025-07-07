Global developers, Korean suppliers hold 44 business meetings to strengthen offshore wind ties

The Korea Wind Energy Industry Association said Monday it successfully hosted the nation’s largest offshore wind power event, solidifying its role as a hub for international collaboration in renewable energy.

The second annual Offshore Wind Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition was held on Wednesday and Thursday at Bexco convention center in Busan.

This year’s event brought together 74 offshore wind supply chain companies from around the world, including those from the United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan and the Netherlands. This was twice the number of companies from last year and attracted 2,250 visitors.

“With the successful completion of both last year’s and this year’s events, the Offshore Wind Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition has firmly established itself as Korea’s leading offshore wind power industry gathering,” said an association official.

During the event, industry leaders and experts discussed a range of topics, including Korea’s policy support, changes in wind farm financing under the second Donald Trump administration and strategies to enhance regional collaboration in Asia’s offshore wind industry.

According to the association, Korean energy solutions provider Doosan Enerbility signed partnership agreements with 10 companies during the event to jointly strengthen the offshore wind supply chain. Additionally, 44 meetings were held between Korean supply chain businesses and global developers.

FoundOcean of the UK, a world-leading company specializing in securing offshore structures to the seabed, also signed a technology collaboration agreement with K-BETS, a leading Korean offshore structure specialist.

New programs, such as tours to nearby supply chain businesses in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, also received positive feedback, the association said.

“The KWEIA will keep striving to highlight Korea’s supply chain capabilities and help revitalize the domestic wind power market,” the official added.