SK Innovation employees plant mangrove trees in Tra Vinh, a southern coastal province of Vietnam, as part of the company’s ongoing social contribution efforts since 2018. On Monday, the Korean energy giant signed a partnership with the local government to create an additional 300-hectare mangrove forest by 2030. (SK Innovation)

Local officials and residents of Tra Vinh, Vietnam, pose with a placard marking SK Innovation’s mangrove reforestation campaign during a May event supporting the initiative, which began in 2018. (SK Innovation)