SINGAPORE (Straits Times/ANN) -- Reading habits in Singapore remain positive, with nine in 10 teenagers and almost eight in 10 adults reading at least one book in the past year, according to the latest National Reading Habits Study.

Conducted every three years by the National Library Board (NLB), the 2024 study also found habitual reading levels have reverted to pre-pandemic norms, with 81 percent of teens and 89 percent of adults reading multiple times a week.

Reading materials include books, news articles and online content, and exclude textbooks and communications such as e-mails, WhatsApp and Telegram messages.

NLB said that the unprecedentedly high levels of reading seen in the 2021 NRHS were likely bolstered by lifestyle changes during the pandemic.

Additionally, it was conducted primarily online due to Covid-19 restrictions, unlike the usual door-to-door interviews. The difference in survey methodology is known to significantly skew the results, making direct comparisons inaccurate.

Despite the growing popularity of digital content, physical books remain the most widely read format. Among teens, 83 percent read physical books, compared with 54 percent who read e-books and 8 percent who listened to audiobooks. Similarly, 75 percent of adults read physical books, while 55 percent used e-books and 14 percent listened to audiobooks.

While almost two in three library loans are physical items, NLB said there has been a shift towards digital formats among older adults.

Physical bookstores were the top choice to obtain books, with 62 percent of teens and 54 percent of adults purchasing books there. Libraries followed closely, especially among 58 percent of teens, with 44 percent borrowing books from NLB.

Seniors are also increasingly turning to digital platforms, with 35 percent of readers aged above 60 now using e-books.

While the study showed strong agreement on the benefits of reading, such as broadening world views and improving critical thinking, reading for pleasure did not fare as well.

Although 70 percent in both groups said they found reading enjoyable, only 56 percent of teens and 66 percent of adults found it relaxing.

Associate professor Loh Chin Ee from the National Institute of Education said that this is not unexpected as time is an issue for Singaporeans, who are busy.

She said that more can be done to encourage Singaporeans to read more regularly, especially youth.

"Investment in school libraries from kindergarten, with attractive and relevant physical collections -- this helps to bring books closer to children and teens, to encourage them to find interesting books to read."

She added that secondary schools can introduce the NLB app to students on their personal learning devices and give them time to read on it during school.

"This is to allow them to become familiar with using it to source for and read books."

The 2024 study involved a total of 4,623 residents, consisting of 3,725 adults over 20 years old and 898 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19.

NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong said the findings are a testament to Singaporeans’ enduring love for reading.

"Over the past 30 years, NLB has been constantly finding ways to better meet our patrons’ needs and to promote the joy of reading. This includes bringing books closer to communities through mobile libraries and boosting our digital collections when the pandemic struck," he said, adding that as NLB marks its 30th anniversary in 2025, it hopes to bring even more new reading and learning experiences to everyone.

Emily Tan, 16, picked up a love for reading in secondary school.

The first-year ITE student said she had to bring books to read during morning assembly and the school’s reading periods, and that nurtured her love for books.

"At first, I started reading comics, but the school introduced us to Percy Jackson as part of the reading programme, and now I’m hooked on Greek mythology," she said.

Emily has recently discovered romance novels, and prefers buying books from stores like Popular as she finds that some library books are not well maintained, with foxing or missing pages.

She is now on her fifth book of 2025, although pursuing a Higher Nitec in biochemical technology has left her with less time to read.

"I have a lot of work to do, so I read mostly at night. But since I share a room with my sister, I have to switch off the lights when she sleeps," she said, adding that she continues reading in the dark, relying on whatever light filters in from outside, "and that is challenging."

She said she has a list of books she plans to read, and sees herself immersing in books -- even in her old age. "Reading is more than a hobby," she said. "I read to unwind and escape from reality, so that I don’t get too stressed by daily life."