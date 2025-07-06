South Korea’s leading chemical materials manufacturer, LG Chem, is advancing its social contribution efforts to enhance business sustainability and align more closely with environmental, social and governance principles, the company said Sunday.

Since announcing its “Green Connector” vision in 2020, the company has aimed to generate meaningful social and environmental impact, setting education, ecosystem, economy and energy as its key focus areas.

One of the latest examples of LG Chem’s initiatives is the donation of custom-designed wheelchair spoke guards, made from recycled plastic, to 10 children. The project was carried out in collaboration with the social enterprise Circle of Change Lab.

Spoke guards are protective plates attached to wheelchair wheels to prevent fingers or objects from getting caught in the spokes. For this project, they also served as a creative canvas. Designers helped the children to decorate the guards with their own designs, including their favorite patterns and characters.

The project aimed to help children express their individuality and shift public perceptions of assistive equipment, LG said.

Following this project, LG Chem plans to provide up to 100 spoke guards to children through similar initiatives.

The company also provides learning materials to institutions serving adolescents, helping them understand ESG topics.

Its “Green Class” program addresses environmental and social issues that younger generations are likely to face. In 2024, a job-search curriculum was newly added to help students proactively plan their future careers.

Taking it a step further, LG Chem employees volunteer to lead these educational sessions themselves. The Green Class volunteer team has met with around 200 elementary school students at 16 regional children’s centers in Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province, and expanded nationwide in 2024.

LG Chem’s “Like Green” educational package, which encompasses all of its education donation efforts, has been recognized annually as an outstanding program. In 2021, it was named a top education donation initiative by the Ministry of Education and the Korea Foundation for Science and Creativity, the company said.