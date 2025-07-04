South Korean cable manufacturer LS Cable & System has secured an additional 148 billion won ($108 million) contract from Singapore Power Group to expand the city-state’s underground high-voltage grid as an extension of its existing project.

This contract follows an earlier agreement announced on April 9, worth approximately 200 billion won, the company said. With the latest deal, the total value of the project awarded to LS Cable & System now stands at 349 billion won, according to a regulatory filing by its parent company LS Corp. on Friday.

The contract includes supplying and installing 230‑kilovolt cables, integrating them with the local grid and performing comprehensive testing. The work supports Singapore’s strategy to import large-scale solar energy generated in Indonesia and seamlessly channel it into its energy network.

Amid rising power demand across Southeast Asia, the company is actively expanding its presence in regional infrastructure projects, particularly in the renewable energy sector, leveraging its subsidiary LS VINA — the only manufacturer of ultrahigh-voltage cable in Vietnam — as its local base.

In April, the company also supplied wiring for a 100‑megawatt wind-farm project in the Philippines and is exploring opportunities to participate in a Vietnamese offshore wind-to-Singapore transmission initiative.

According to the International Energy Agency’s 2024 report, Southeast Asia’s power demand is projected to grow by 4 percent annually through 2035, outpacing the global average of 3 percent. This growth is fueled by robust economic development, rising population and the region’s growing importance as a global manufacturing center, the report said.