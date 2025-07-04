The late Harvard professor Joseph Nye famously coined the term "soft power" to describe a nation's ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion. As he put it, soft power is based on “power with” rather than “power over” — the capacity to build partnerships and coalitions, enhancing a country’s global standing beyond its military or economic might. Few nations exemplify this idea as clearly as Singapore.

From its humble beginnings as a small fishing village and trading post, Singapore has transformed into a global economic powerhouse. This city-state of just 6 million people has repeatedly punched above its weight, demonstrating an outsized influence in regional and global affairs. A large part of its success comes not just from economic performance but from its ability to connect, convene and cooperate — a hallmark of soft power.

This diplomatic agility was on full display during Singapore’s recent celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations with South Korea. Held at a hotel in Seoul, the ceremony was thoughtfully organized by the Singaporean Embassy and featured a blend of official speeches, cultural performances and colorful festivities. What stood out most, however, was the palpable sincerity and respect for partnership. Ambassador Eric Teo, in his heartfelt remarks, praised the “deep and harmonious connection” between the two countries across sectors including trade, technology, tourism, education and culture.

The event itself was a showcase of this connection. A girl group led by a Singaporean musician performed popular K-pop songs, bridging cultures through music. University students from Gyeonggi Province — part of a youth exchange partnership — sang the national anthems of both nations. An emblem celebrating the 50th anniversary was designed through a joint youth contest. Even the welcoming reception featured one Korean and one Singaporean model standing together in a symbolic gesture of equality and unity. One former Korean trade minister in attendance remarked that the event perfectly captured Singapore’s “convening power” — the very essence of its soft power.

Indeed, Singapore’s strength lies in this ability to bring people together. Its strategic networking and coalition-building have made it a hub not only for business but also diplomacy and culture. The city-state is home to the Asia-Pacific headquarters of over 5,000 multinational corporations spanning manufacturing, finance and logistics. Its world-class infrastructure, political stability and efficient governance make it an ideal base of operations in the region. These advantages have helped Singapore reach a per capita income of nearly $93,000 — almost three times that of South Korea.

But Singapore’s convening power extends beyond commerce. In 2018, it hosted the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That the two leaders — once adversaries during the Korean War — chose Singapore as neutral ground speaks volumes about the nation’s credibility, trustworthiness and diplomatic finesse.

Critics, however, sometimes downplay Singapore’s accomplishments, attributing its success to factors like its small size or tightly controlled political system. With a population of just over 6 million and a one-party dominant regime, some argue that governing Singapore is easier than running larger, more complex democracies. The country's strict laws and limited political freedoms, they say, compromise the democratic values that often accompany soft power.

Yet such views risk oversimplification. Singapore’s size has often been more of a challenge than an advantage. Lacking natural resources, the country has had to rely almost entirely on human capital. From the outset in 1965, Singapore’s leaders prioritized education, infrastructure and long-term planning. This commitment has enabled it to thrive in a highly competitive global environment. As Ambassador Teo emphasized, both Singapore and South Korea began with similar constraints: No resources, small landmass and tough geopolitical neighborhoods. “From the start, our two countries were natural partners,” he said. “Our success was not guaranteed.”

While both nations have walked parallel development paths, Singapore seems to be ahead in certain areas — particularly in nurturing human capital. The city-state’s education system is consistently ranked among the best in the world. It attracts top students and scholars globally, and it shows. As someone who teaches at a university with many foreign students, I’ve consistently been impressed by the intellectual sharpness and curiosity of those from Singapore.

Singapore’s soft power is also deeply rooted in its pragmatism. The country blends a free-market capitalist system with a communitarian political philosophy heavily influenced by Confucian values. With ethnic Chinese comprising the majority of its population, Singapore maintains close cultural and economic ties with China. Yet, it simultaneously upholds and participates in the liberal international order championed by the United States. This dual engagement positions Singapore as a vital bridge between East and West — another dimension of its convening power.

Perhaps the best representation of Singapore’s soft power in Korea is Ambassador Teo himself. Often affectionately called “Korea’s son-in-law” due to his marriage to a Korean-Singaporean, he has spent the past six years building bridges between the two countries — not just in policy, but in people-to-people ties. He has traveled extensively throughout Korea, hosted numerous cultural events, and deepened bilateral understanding. Earlier this year, the embassy he led organized a food festival featuring 50 Singaporean dishes to commemorate the 50-year diplomatic milestone.

The recent anniversary event was his final official function in Seoul. As he concluded his remarks, reflecting on a “wonderful and enriching six years,” his voice cracked slightly with emotion, as if holding back tears. In that brief, human moment, he embodied the very heart of Singapore’s soft power — genuine connection, respect and partnership.

In a world increasingly fragmented by power politics and ideological divides, Singapore offers a compelling case for how small states can play big roles. Through connection, credibility and a commitment to cooperation, it continues to wield influence far beyond what its size might suggest. That is the essence of soft power — and Singapore’s enduring gift to the world.

Lee Byung-jong

Lee Byung-jong is a former Seoul correspondent for Newsweek, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News. He is a professor at the School of Global Service at Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.