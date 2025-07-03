Stellantis Korea is ramping up efforts to revive its fading presence in the Korean market with hybrid models, adding a new hybrid sport utility vehicle to its lineup, combining the brand’s signature design with competitive pricing.

On Thursday, the company unveiled the all-new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid at a media preview event in Seoul, announcing that official sales will begin on July 11.

The mild hybrid SUV is the third hybrid model Peugeot has introduced in Korea in 2025, following the launch of the 308 hatchback in April and the 408 sedan in June.

With the upcoming launch, the French automaker aims to strengthen its presence as hybrids and SUVs continue to gain popularity among Korean consumers, particularly in the imported car market.

“This year, SUVs account for more than 50 percent of the imported car market, highlighting Korea’s growing demand for the segment,” said Bang Sil, managing director of Stellantis Korea.

"Additionally, the fact that one out of every two imported new cars is a hybrid model shows that hybrid powertrains are increasingly becoming the standard choice for our customers, beyond just being an environmental alternative."

Peugeot’s footprint in Korea has shrunk significantly since peaking at around 7,000 units in 2015. According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, sales dropped to just 947 units last year — a plunge of more than 50 percent from the previous year — and slid another 21.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025.

The downturn is largely blamed on a shortage of service centers and the absence of hybrid options in Peugeot’s lineup. In response, the automaker is rolling out its proprietary “Smart Hybrid” powertrain in Korea — an advanced mild hybrid system capable of low-speed electric driving with a more compact drivetrain. Peugeot also pledged to expand and make its customer service network more accessible and affordable to win back consumers.

However, previously launched hybrid models have had a limited impact, selling only 32 units. Stellantis Korea is now placing greater emphasis on the new SUV by highlighting its pricing appeal.

The fully redesigned 3008 starts at 44.9 million won ($32,998), with the top-tier GT trim priced at 49.9 million won. This matches the launch price of the previous model introduced in 2017 and is lower than prices in major markets such as France, the United Kingdom and Japan.

As the first Peugeot model built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform for electrified vehicles, the new 3008 offers a more spacious interior, with its length increased by 90 millimeters and height by 20 millimeters compared to the previous generation.

The SUV also features a sleeker, more dynamic exterior with a soft fastback silhouette and sloping roofline, paired with Peugeot’s signature lion-claw daytime running lights. Inside, it adopts a floating-style 21-inch panoramic curved display, enhancing integration across cockpit systems and reducing driver eye movement while driving — blending the brand’s signature design with improved safety considerations, the company said.

“With its refined design, excellent product quality, and balanced pricing, I’m confident that the all-new 3008 Hybrid will appeal to Korean customers with high standards who value both sophistication and practicality,” the managing director added.