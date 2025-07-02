GS Group announced Wednesday that it held an artificial intelligence-themed forum on Tuesday, bringing together industry experts to discuss the current state and future of AI agents.

The group's third GenAI Connect Day spotlighted AI’s real-world use cases, a shift from the conceptual discussions of past events, while fostering collaboration opportunities among AI practitioners.

Speakers who shared insights on the latest AI agent technologies and their practical applications included key figures behind GS’s AI transformation platform MISO; Klaire Baek, staff manager of Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot; Craig Doeden and Edward Kong from US AI startup Articul8; and Lee Kyung-rok, CEO of AI solution developer BrainCrew.

The group’s efforts to promote AI knowledge exchange reflect Chairman Huh Tae-soo’s philosophy, which calls for the rapid integration of AI across industries as a “critical engine” for enhancing the competitiveness of Korean companies.

In this vein, GS Group also aims to embed AI capabilities across its businesses, as demonstrated by the recent launch of its AX platform MISO and the regular hosting of group hackathons to drive digital transformation.

“AI is no longer just a choice but a survival tactic,” a GS Group official said. “We will continue to foster knowledge exchange to help grow the AI ecosystem.”