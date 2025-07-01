The recently announced merger of Japan’s two largest shipbuilders, Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation, is expected to have a limited impact on their Korean rivals but signals growing competition for contracts with the US Navy.

Experts say the widening gap stems from Japan’s long-standing decline in shipbuilding, which cannot be fixed by size alone. Still, Japan’s renewed push is raising concerns that Korea’s bargaining power may weaken, given Tokyo’s established ties in servicing US Navy vessels.

Gap far from closed

Imabari, Japan’s largest shipbuilder, announced on Thursday that it will increase its stake in JMU from 30 percent to 60 percent, turning the country’s second-largest shipbuilder into a subsidiary.

“Imabari Shipbuilding and JMU will leverage each other's strengths to compete with China and Korea, and will also make efforts to develop the Japanese shipbuilding industry by making quicker and more comprehensive judgments in terms of management,” the company said in a press release.

If completed, the merger would create a company responsible for roughly half of Japan’s shipbuilding output, which totaled 4.8 million compensated gross tons in 2024, bringing it close to Hanwha Ocean’s output of 2.8 million CGT.

However, experts say Japan’s shipbuilding struggles stem not from the industry's size but from a long-term lack of investment dating back to its 1988 restructuring.

“Japan has strong basic technology, but shipbuilders have lagged in facility investment and faced workforce shortages,” said Yang Jong-seo, a researcher at the Overseas Economic Research Institute under the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

“The country lost many skilled technology personnel in the late 1980s and closed numerous naval engineering departments in universities, leaving little momentum to restore its industrial competitiveness.”

Industry sources also cite Japanese shipbuilders’ limited recent experience with high-value vessels, such as liquefied natural gas carriers — an area where Korean shipbuilders have established expertise.

According to SK Securities, Imabari last delivered LNG carriers in 2018, and JMU in 2019, while Korean shipbuilders secured 68 orders in 2024 alone. This gap, driven partly by a shortage of skilled personnel, would make clients hesitant to place orders with Japanese firms lacking proven expertise in complex ship types, sources say.

A challenge to Korea’s efforts toward US Navy collaboration

Japan’s renewed push in shipbuilding, however, is raising concerns that Korea’s position may weaken in bidding for US Navy projects, given Japan’s long-standing involvement in US Navy maintenance and repair work.

This comes as the US seeks greater collaboration with South Korea and Japan — its top shipbuilding partners outside China — to strengthen its naval capabilities in response to growing maritime challenges from China.

“The rapid progress of the merger between Japan’s two leading shipbuilders shows that Japan is putting everything on the line to collaborate with the US on maintenance, repair and overhaul,” said Choi Ki-il, professor of military studies at Sangji University.

“It seems Japan is hoping for a revival of its shipbuilding industry by anticipating demand for new US warships and MRO.”

Korean shipbuilders have been actively seeking to participate in the US’ efforts to strengthen its maritime presence. Korea's largest shipmaker, HD Hyundai, is expanding its network to US-based shipyards and academic institutions, while Hanwha is acquiring US shipyards experienced in US Navy vessel construction.

However, Korea needs to build trust with the US through simpler maintenance work, a factor crucial in projects involving US national security, said the Federation of Korean Industries, Korea’s main business lobby.

Last year, Hanwha secured Korea’s first US Navy maintenance contracts for the Wally Schirra, a logistics vessel, and the Yukon, a replenishment oiler. In contrast, Japanese companies and personnel have been involved in MRO projects for the US Navy for over 70 years, primarily supporting the US Seventh Fleet.

Experts say Japan will push ahead with shipbuilding restructuring to leverage its expertise as a strategic asset, especially in tariff negotiations with the US. Additionally, JMU’s specialization in warships is expected to strengthen Japan’s position, raising concerns about Korea’s role in the US Navy’s expansion efforts.

“I expect strong competition to emerge between Korea and Japan in the future military ship MRO market,” said Choi. “It will be difficult for individual companies to deal with it alone. The government and shipbuilders must work together to develop a multifaceted strategy.”