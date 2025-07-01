Samsung Electronics has completed development of its sixth-generation DRAM, based on an advanced 10 nm-class process, moving closer to mass-producing its next-generation HBM4 memory.

The tech giant finalized the development of its sixth-generation DRAM on Monday and received production readiness approval, a key internal milestone indicating that the product meets all criteria for mass production readiness, according to industry sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday.

The 10 nm-class DRAM process technology has evolved in generational steps — from first-generation to sixth-generation. Each successive generation enables finer circuitry, leading to enhanced performance and improved energy efficiency.

Samsung had previously announced the development of its fifth-generation DRAM in December 2022, beginning volume production in May the following year. The latest milestone marks roughly two years of progress in process scaling.

Samsung's development of sixth-generation DRAM is drawing particular attention because of its high bandwidth memory business. The tech giant is targeting mass production in the second half of the year for HBM4 built with sixth-generation DRAM. HBM4 is poised to become a crucial component in the era of artificial intelligence, with significantly increased data processing speeds and power efficiency.

Samsung's crosstown rival SK hynix, currently leading the HBM market, is developing HBM4 using fifth-generation DRAM. The company reportedly provided HBM4 samples to major clients from as early as March, also aiming for mass production in the latter half of this year.

With Samsung completing its sixth-generation DRAM development, market attention turns to whether the company will deliver HBM4 samples soon and pass Nvidia’s qualification testing, a critical benchmark for securing high-volume orders.

Samsung is also awaiting qualification for its 12-layer HBM3E.

As the battle for HBM leadership intensifies, the successful commercialization of sixth-generation-based HBM4 could be pivotal in Samsung’s efforts to regain momentum in the premium memory market.

Recently, Samsung began supplying its 12-layer HBM3E to AMD and is reportedly seeking to secure supply deals with Nvidia as well. The company is also collaborating with multiple clients on customized HBM4 products, which it expects will begin contributing to revenue starting next year.