A woman in her 50s is under police investigation for allegedly murdering her mother, after she was found wandering naked in the streets of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Authorities later found the body at the home the two shared.

According to the Seongnam Sujeong Police Station on Tuesday, the woman was found walking unclothed around 2:38 p.m. on Monday. Officers who responded to the scene escorted her back to her residence, where they discovered the body of her mother.

The suspect said that she killed the victim, after which officials arrested the woman at around 3:10 p.m. She claimed that the deceased had "made life difficult for her."

An initial investigation indicated that the victim had died not long ago, although the cause of death remains unknown. Forensic analysis is not yet completed.

Officials have yet to determine the credibility of the suspect’s confession, leaving open the possibility that it may be the result of a mental illness, given the circumstances under which she was found. Police said they could seek an official arrest warrant as the investigation continues.