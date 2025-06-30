The original soundtrack for Netflix animated film “K-pop Demon Hunters” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 main US albums chart dated July 5, Billboard announced Monday.

The Billboard 200 ranks albums based on a combination of traditional album sales, streaming equivalent albums and track equivalent albums, which are metrics that convert streaming and digital downloads into album units.

During the tracking week, the album logged 27,000 streaming equivalent album units, 3,000 physical album sales and 1,000 track equivalent album units.

According to Billboard, it is "the first soundtrack released in 2025 to reach the top 10, and the highest-debuting soundtrack of the year."

The soundtrack features songs performed by the fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix from the animated film, including “Take Down” and “Golden,” as well as “Soda Pop” by the rival Saja Boys.

The songs have also been performing well on Spotify charts.

On Spotify’s Global Daily Top Songs chart dated June 28, “Golden” ranked No. 7, with “Your Idol” at No. 11.

The soundtrack also did well on Spotify’s US Daily Top Songs chart, with “Your Idol” at No. 6 and “Golden” at No. 8.