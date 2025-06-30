Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU is set to roll out a solo LP on July 14, label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

His second solo set is titled “Eros,” a nod to the previous LP “Error,” which was rolled out in 2022. The first album consisted of 11 genre-spanning tracks, and the main track “Panorama” was chosen as one of the best K-pop songs of the year by the British publication NME. The singer and songwriter’s last solo endeavor was the digital single “1 Trillion” in 2024.

From Aug. 8, he plans to host a special weekslong concert series in Seoul with his sister Suhyun. The sibling duo will go live nine times for the gig “Akdongdeul” — meaning “mischievous kids” — over a year after it celebrated its 10th debut anniversary with the “10VE” concert.