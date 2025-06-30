Ott Tanak (fourth from left), driver, and Martin Jarveoja (third from left), co-driver of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, pose after winning the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, held in Lamia from Thursday to Sunday.

From Thursday to Sunday, the seventh round of the 2025 World Rally Championship took place along 345.76 kilometers of narrow, rugged mountain roads. Hyundai Motor also secured third place with driver Adrien Fourmaux (sixth from left) and co-driver Alexandre Coria (fifth from left). Both teams competed in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. (Hyundai Motor Group)

An i20 N Rally1 makes a sharp drift turn during the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team driver Ott Tanak (right) and co-driver Martin Jarveoja (left) pose after winning the EKO Acropolis Rally, in Lamia, Greece. (Hyundai Motor Group)