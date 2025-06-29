Jeju Island police officials said Saturday they are investigating a woman in her 40s for causing a disturbance during a flight, apparently attempting to escape from the airborne plane.

The suspect had been on a T'Way Air flight traveling from Seoul to Jeju Island that departed at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and reportedly started assaulting and cursing at a flight attendant shortly after takeoff. She said, "You killed me, 10 years ago! Get out before I kill you," according to eyewitnesses.

The woman then reportedly ran toward the emergency exit and demanded to be given a parachute, frightening other passengers. Her disturbance continued throughout the flight, after which she was arrested by police officials at Jeju International Airport.

T'Way Air said the suspect's actions caused a 20-minute delay to the flight, but no other inconvenience to other passengers.

Article 46 of the Aviation Security Act states that any person who engages in violence, intimidation or deception during a flight shall be punished by up to 10 years in prison.