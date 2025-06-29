Apartments in Jung-gu, central Seoul, are seen from Namsan Park on Sunday. The South Korean government on Friday unveiled its first housing regulation under the Lee Jae Myung administration, introducing a new mortgage cap of 600 million won ($440,000) for homes in the Seoul metropolitan area and other regulated zones. The measure aims to rein in household debt amid soaring apartment prices across the capital, extending well beyond the affluent Gangnam district in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)