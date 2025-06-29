HD Hyundai Electric, a Korean power grid solution provider, announced Sunday that it has formed a partnership with Norwegian data infrastructure company Bulk Infrastructure Group to strengthen its presence in the European data center market.

The agreement, recently signed by both companies, outlines collaboration in supplying power equipment for data centers, including power transformers and high-voltage circuit breakers.

The signing was attended by Yang Jae-cheol, executive vice president of HD Hyundai Electric’s high-voltage power equipment division, and Torbjorn Moe, chief business development officer at Bulk Infrastructure Group.

“The partnership offers HD Hyundai Electric a bridgehead into Europe’s data center sector, supporting its efforts to increase market share in the region,” a company official said.

“Through our R&D centers in Switzerland and Hungary, we plan to enhance our technological capabilities by developing eco-friendly power solutions tailored to the European market, while accelerating expansion efforts.”

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Electric will be given priority consideration when supplying equipment for Bulk Infrastructure’s future data center projects.

Bulk currently operates five data centers across Norway and Denmark and is pursuing further expansion amid rising demand across Europe.

According to global consulting firm McKinsey & Co., electricity consumption by European data centers is expected to nearly triple by 2030 — from around 62 terawatt-hours in 2024 to over 150 terawatt-hours — driven largely by the growing reliance on artificial intelligence worldwide.

Their share of total electricity consumption in the region is also projected to rise from 2 percent to 5 percent, positioning Europe as the third-largest data center power market after China and the US.

The new partnership builds on HD Hyundai Electric’s earlier delivery of a super high-voltage transformer to a large-scale data center operated by Bulk Infrastructure in Vennesla, Norway.

Europe has emerged as a key market for HD Hyundai Electric, with the company expanding its presence across the region. In May, it entered the Scottish market by supplying four high-voltage transformers for a new substation project.