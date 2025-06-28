Base subway fares in Seoul and surrounding areas rose by 150 won ($0.11) from Saturday, according to local government officials.

According to the Seoul metropolitan government, the base fare for subways in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province has been raised from 1,400 won to 1,550 won for passengers using transportation cards.

For passengers paying in cash, the general and youth fares are now 1,650 won, up 150 won from the previous rate. The youth fare for card users has increased by 100 won to 900 won.

Fare prices for children have been raised to 550 won from the previous rate of 500 won for both transportation cards and cash. (Yonhap)