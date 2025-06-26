New NATO defense spending target likely to raise pressure on Korea’s military budget

South Korea and NATO have agreed to establish a working-level consultative body to enhance cooperation in the defense industry, the presidential office said Thursday, as part of broader efforts to expand Seoul’s role in NATO’s next-generation capability initiatives.

The agreement came after Wi Sung-lac, security adviser to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday in The Hague. Wi attended the NATO summit in place of President Lee.

During the meeting, Wi delivered a personal letter from Lee, explaining the president’s absence from the summit and reaffirming Seoul’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the transatlantic alliance.

“South Korea is an optimal partner to help reinforce NATO’s defense posture, given its outstanding defense capabilities,” Wi was quoted as saying. Rutte also welcomed Seoul’s proposals, expressing support for the expansion of the bilateral partnership.

The two sides agreed to launch a director-general-level consultation body to facilitate regular dialogue on defense industry cooperation. They also discussed South Korea’s participation in NATO’s “High-Visibility Project,” a next-generation program focused on the joint development and procurement of advanced military capabilities.

The move comes as NATO member states adopted a joint communique on Wednesday, agreeing to increase defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035.

The 5 percent goal reflects pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has demanded greater defense spending from NATO allies via both direct and indirect military expenditures — a stance that may also heighten expectations for South Korea to increase its contributions.

While the US has not formally asked Seoul to increase its defense spending, pressure is expected to grow — particularly over the cost of deploying strategic US assets on the Korean Peninsula.

At a recent seminar in Seoul, Joseph Yun, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy, suggested expanding cost-sharing discussions beyond the current Special Measures Agreement — which covers military construction, logistics, and personnel expenses for US forces stationed in Korea — to potentially include new categories such as strategic deployments.

In response, South Korea has emphasized that its defense budget — 2.34 percent of GDP, or 59.4 trillion won ($43.7 billion), in 2024 — will be guided by national priorities.

The Foreign Ministry, on June 20, stated that Seoul would determine its defense budget “in consideration of both domestic and external security environments as well as the government’s fiscal capacity.”