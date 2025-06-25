FC Seoul announced Wednesday they will release veteran midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, granting their former captain his wish to play elsewhere in the top South Korean football league.

"We have decided to pause our relationship with Ki Sung-yueng, our franchise star and eternal captain," FC Seoul said in a statement. "After confirming that he is no longer part of our club's plans, Ki Sung-yueng asked to be moved to another club where he can play more and have a meaningful end to his career. We decided to accept that."

The K League 1 club insisted that they will not cut ties with Ki forever and said they will organize a retirement ceremony for the 36-year-old when he calls it a career.

"We both agreed that the team will do its best to support his pursuit of a new career in coaching after his playing days are over," the club added. "We will reserve our utmost respect for Ki that he deserves as a legend for FC Seoul and ensure that he will be respected by many others."

Ki made his professional debut with FC Seoul in 2006, and played for them until 2009 before leaving for Celtic in Scotland. It began an 11-year career in Europe for Ki, who later played for Swansea City, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Mallorca before rejoining FC Seoul in 2020.

Ki had been losing his playing time since new head coach Kim Gi-dong took over in 2024.

Ki has only played in eight out of 20 matches this season, even though he has resumed training after suffering a hamstring injury.

Ki is believed to be nearing a move to Pohang Steelers. FC Seoul and Pohang will square off Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. (Yonhap)