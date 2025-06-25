Of some 30,000 child soldiers who joined the war, 2,573 were killed; survivors not registered patriots

Park Tae-seung, 92, vividly remembers the day he was conscripted into the South Korean military to fight against North Koreans. It was 75 years ago, near the end of August 1950, only three months after the 1950-53 Korean War began. He was 17.

“Age didn’t really matter — if we were physically big enough, then the country deemed us sufficient to enter the war,” Park, who now lives in the quiet city of Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

“I saw so many of us — both allies and enemies — fighting in the war and getting killed. It still haunts me to this day how I had to leave behind my friends on the battlefield just to survive,” he added.

Park is one of the 29,603 soldiers aged 17 and under who were conscripted for the Korean War, according to data provided by the Institute for Military History under the Defense Ministry in 2011. Among some 30,000 soldiers, 2,573 were killed in the war.

While most were part of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, some served in the United Nations Command. Some 470 of the 30,000 were identified as female.

The institute’s report tied to the data said that such conscriptions of child soldiers were not carried out “through standard procedures,” indicating that many were forced to enter the war.

Park was allowed to be discharged from the armed forces in February 1955, some two years after the war ended. He was 22 at the time.

With the country attempting to rebuild itself from the ashes of war, Park at first saw hope, but his life was quickly filled with despair and crippling challenges.

“My mother had sent all three of her young sons to war. My eldest brother died in the war, leaving his wife widowed … the years following the war were filled with poverty and struggle to earn a meager portion of rice to sustain my family for the day.”

It did not help that the South Korean government had turned a blind eye towards the service of child soldiers during the Korean War in the following decades. It was only in 2010 that the Defense Ministry acknowledged them as official soldiers who fought in the war, upon the suggestion of the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission.

“We lost our chance to be educated and live better lives. And the country abandoned us,” Park said.

Fighting for rights

Under the current law, child soldiers are recognized as war veterans but not as registered patriots. Registered patriots receive bigger rewards and better health benefits compared to those classified as war veterans. Bereaved families of registered patriots can also continue receiving similar benefits after his or her death. Families of war veterans cannot.

A bill to amend the Act on Honorable Treatment of War Veterans and Establishment of Related Associations, aiming to establish a compensation and support system for child soldiers, has been repeatedly drafted, yet scrapped at the National Assembly throughout the past decade. It has never been never been prioritized.

Attorney Ha Kyoung-hwan, who has worked closely with the survivors of the forgotten group since 2014, said that time is running out.

He recently attended a memorial service for child soldiers held in Daegu on June 18. A decade ago, 100 survivors attended the event. This year, there were only two.

“The survivors are now aged well over 90, and time is running out,” Ha, whose uncle was a Korean War child soldier himself, said via phone.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for the Cabinet members to “review whether sufficient rewards and respectful treatments are handed to those who made special sacrifices to protect South Korea.”