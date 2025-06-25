Fan artists from 13 countries participate in exhibition celebrating BTS' news chapter

A new chapter is unfolding for BTS now that all members have been discharged from the military, and BTS fans around the world have gathered their art in Seoul to express love and support for the musicians.

The “Presence in Absence: The Art of BTS Chapter 2” exhibition has brought together works by 20 fan artists from 13 countries, including Belarus, Chile, Iran and Ukraine. Many of the works are digital paintings, while some were created with graphite or ink.

Yvette Wohn, an associate professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology, who co-curated the exhibition, has been painting RM since the pandemic as she sought meaning in life aside from her career, which involves studying the characteristics and consequences of social interactions in online environments.

“Fan art is a form of love language. People express love in different ways depending on their personality and skillset. Throughout history, artists have been inspired by other artists across genres of music, literature, etc.

“I think there is a negative bias against all types of fan activities as something that is low-brow, but from a philosophical perspective, I feel that fan art is a very wholesome expression of love. Of course, there are always extreme cases, like sasaeng (extremely obsessive K-pop fans), but I think these people are the exception, not the norm,” she said.

Seo Ji-eun, founder of the art consulting firm JESPER, said when she contacted fan artists through social media, most of the artists who already have their own fan following were favorable to the idea of a fan art show. Visitors to the exhibition included those hoping to see particular artists they like, she said.

“I did not expect visitors from such a wide range of countries. It was quite surprising — BTS fans from nearly 30 countries have visited so far,” Seo said, adding that many of them were in Seoul for BTS Festa and BTS member Jin’s concert this weekend.

“Koreans might take it for granted as they are already familiar with K-pop idol culture, but the power of BTS is truly incredible. Around 95 percent of the visitors are foreigners and their impact goes far beyond just the economic benefits from traveling, shopping and food while they are in Korea.

“Culturally, it is huge — so many of them are learning Korean because of BTS,” she said.

The exhibition runs through until Saturday at TAXA Seoul in Seongdong-gu, northern Seoul.