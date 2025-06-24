HD Hyundai hosted an academic forum Tuesday aimed at explored practical measures to enhance bilateral collaboration in the shipbuilding sector, bringing together experts from both South Korea and the United States.

“This collaboration marks the beginning of a true maritime alliance — one that goes beyond talent exchange to sharing technologies and visions between Korea and the US,” said Chung Ki-sun, executive vice chairman of HD Hyundai. “Let us work together toward the growth and prosperity of both nations’ shipbuilding industries.”

The event, held at HD Hyundai Global Research and Development Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, served as a platform for discussion on developing shipbuilding technology in a mutually beneficial way, particularly in the context of the recent inauguration of Korean President Lee Jae Myung, according to HD Hyundai.

It brought together participants from 13 universities across Korea and the US, including Seoul National University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the University of Michigan and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Key attendees also included Andrew Gately, commercial minister-counselor at the US Embassy in Korea and Lee Seung-ryeol, deputy minister for industrial policy at Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In the second session held later the same day at Seoul National University in Seoul, participants also shared details of their respective shipbuilding curricula and discussed strategies for jointly fostering industrial talent, the company said.

The forum builds on a 2024 trilateral partnership between HD Hyundai, Seoul National University, and the University of Michigan, as the company explores ways to support US efforts to revitalize its declining shipbuilding industry.

With workforce development viewed as a key priority, HD Hyundai is strengthening ties with US institutions like the University of Michigan and the US Naval Academy to cultivate shipbuilding talent for local shipyards.