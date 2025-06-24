Blackpink''s latest song to be performed at first 'Deadline' world tour show

Blackpink is set to release a new song for the first time in two years and eight months, ahead of its full-group return.

According to YG Entertainment, Blackpink will unveil a new track during the first show of its upcoming world tour “Deadline,” which will take place at Goyang Sports Complex on July 5–6.

YG Entertainment stated that after much deliberation over the best way to announce the new release, they decided it would be most meaningful to premiere the song at the Goyang concert — the tour starting point, symbolizing a reunion with fans. The official release date of the track has not yet been confirmed.

Details about the new song — including its title, genre and concept — remain under wraps. However, reports that Blackpink is filming a music video in Korea have heightened fans’ curiosity. YG confirmed that the video shoot began on June 6, saying, “This will be another iconic music video that encapsulates Blackpink’s identity and musical essence.”

Blackpink’s most recent release was its second studio album, "Born Pink," dropped in September 2022. Aside from the game soundtrack "The Girls," the upcoming new track will mark the group's first new song in nearly three years.

The “Deadline” tour will begin in Goyang and continue with 31 shows across 16 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Paris.