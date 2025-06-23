Kwon Oh-eul, a former three-term lawmaker from South Korea’s conservative bloc, was nominated Monday as the new minister of patriots and veterans affairs by President Lee Jae Myung, the presidential office said.

The appointment is seen as part of Lee’s push for national unity, as he seeks to form his first Cabinet with figures from across the political spectrum.

Kwon, 68, served in the National Assembly under the now-defunct Grand National Party, a predecessor of the main opposition People Power Party.

While in the conservative bloc, he supported key right-wing leaders, including former Presidents Lee Myung-bak, Park Geun-hye and Yoon Suk Yeol. However, he has failed to secure a party nomination for an Assembly seat since 2008.

Ahead of the June 3 presidential election, he joined then-candidate Lee Jae Myung’s campaign in a surprise change of political allegiances.