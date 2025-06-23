SK Telecom is set to resume new subscription operations at its dealerships nationwide starting Tuesday, following a two-month suspension prompted by a major cybersecurity breach.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Monday that it would lift its administrative guidance, which had effectively halted the mobile carrier’s new subscriber recruitment since April.

The ministry had initially recommended the suspension on April 1, urging SK Telecom to focus on replacing compromised USIM cards for its existing subscribers.

“SK Telecom has secured sufficient USIM inventory to meet replacement demands and has successfully implemented and stabilized a new reservation system,” the ministry said.

“As the objectives of the administrative guidance regarding USIM shortages have been met, we have decided to lift the suspension of new business activities.”

However, the ministry emphasized that the telecom company must continue prioritizing USIM card replacements for current customers even after resuming new sales.

The suspension stemmed from a cyber-intrusion incident made public on April 18, which resulted in a leak of USIM-related customer information.

In response to mounting security concerns, SK Telecom announced on April 25 that it would offer free USIM replacements to all affected users — a group numbering some 25 million.

The unprecedented replacement demand led to nationwide USIM shortages, prompting authorities to advise the company to halt new subscription services.

Consequently, SK Telecom’s about 2,600 directly operated stores and dealerships suspended new sign-ups, with sales limited to independent retail shops.

As SK Telecom replenished its USIM stock beyond replacement needs, the company partially resumed new subscriptions on June 16, allowing sales of eSIMs at dealerships.

Throughout the suspension period, the ICT ministry monitored SK Telecom’s daily inventory reports and customer replacement figures to determine the appropriate timing for a full reopening.

“We are ready to welcome new customers after successfully focusing on USIM replacements for existing subscribers,” an SK Telecom official said. “Support for those affected by the cyberattack will continue as part of our ongoing recovery efforts.”