SK Group’s top executives have gathered for a two-day business management strategy meeting to assess the group-wide business restructuring efforts and discuss long-term growth strategies amid rapidly changing market conditions.

Around 30 CEOs from major SK affiliates — including SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, SK Supex Council Chair Chey Chang-won and SK Innovation Executive Vice Chair Chey Jae-won — are anticipated to take part in the annual meeting, according to industry sources on Friday.

The high-level session is one of the group’s four key annual events alongside the Icheon Forum in August, the CEO Seminar in October and the Directors’ Summit in November.

Sources assume that the key theme is once again portfolio “rebalancing” — a group-wide initiative that SK launched last year to optimize business operations, streamline overlapping units and improve financial soundness.

The rebalancing initiative revolves around three key principles: selection and concentration, span of control and financial health. Over the past year, SK’s affiliates have accelerated structural changes, which analysts say have already begun to enhance the group's fiscal stability.

Discussions will likely also extend to future growth engines, including strategic investments in artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors and national-level core industries.

Another agenda item will be operational improvement — an internal drive to refine management fundamentals based on the group’s signature SK Management System philosophy. Reinforcing these principles is seen as vital to sustaining growth in an increasingly volatile global business environment.

Following a recent cybersecurity breach involving SK Telecom, executives may also exchange ideas on how to rebuild consumer trust and bolster information security.

As the group navigates a post-pandemic world marked by geopolitical tensions and technological upheaval, this year’s management strategy meeting is expected to serve not just as a strategic checkpoint, but also as a forum to reaffirm SK’s long-term commitment to innovation, governance and sustainable growth.

SK chief Chey Tae-won is set to participate in the group’s annual meeting following his participation in a morning meeting with President Lee Jae-myung and heads of five major conglomerates and six business associations.

Last year, he joined the event remotely due to a business trip to the US.