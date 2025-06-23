Conservatives accuse Lee of neglecting national interests, while experts note possible consideration of China ties and missed arms export opportunities

President Lee Jae Myung's decision not to attend the NATO summit in the Netherlands has brought his “pragmatic” foreign policy approach into renewed focus, while triggering attacks from conservatives.

Lee had considered participating in the NATO summit but decided not to, his office said Sunday, in the face of "various domestic issues and uncertainties due to developments in the Middle East."

Following the announcement by Lee's office, NATO revealed that a meeting between the NATO Secretary General, US President Donald Trump and the leaders of NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in The Hague. Lee's office has declined to comment on whether Lee was aware of the event before his decision not to fly to the Netherlands.

Skipping the NATO trip deprives Lee of a chance to sit down for talks with Trump, as well as with leaders of European countries that South Korea sees as partners in the defense industry and regional security, prompting criticism from the conservative main opposition People Power Party.

"We are facing a serious diplomatic test due to the US precision strike on Iran's nuclear sites, the heightened tensions in the Middle East, and President Lee's decision not to attend the NATO summit," said Rep. Kim Seok-ki, a lawmaker with the People Power Party on Monday.

"We express deep concern that the ruling bloc's response is 'pragmatic diplomacy' in name only. ... They are not fulfilling their responsibility for our national interests."

Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the People Power Party also told reporters that the decision taken soon after the power transition to the liberals "will likely raise concerns among NATO member states" that South Korea might be a weak link in the Western bloc, and that Seoul might be factoring in the perceptions of "totalitarian states."

One expert suggested that Lee may have considered South Korea’s ties with China in his decision, while also noting his interest in confidence-building with North Korea — though signs of reengagement remain limited, aside from his move to halt propaganda loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border.

"President Lee decided not to attend given that the focus of Trump’s attention is on Iran and allied defense spending, rather than on a tariff deal with Seoul, and perhaps also out of concern that a strongly worded joint statement could offend China," said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

"Seoul will be on alert for how conflict in the Middle East reverberates in Asia," Easley added.

While most observers will understand that Lee has pressing domestic priorities, including staffing his new administration, Easley said, "not attending the NATO summit isn’t only a missed opportunity to help defend the international order by supporting Ukraine and coordinating responses to conflict in the Middle East."

Another expert called Lee's decision not to attend the NATO summit a "mistake" because his presence there could have convinced Seoul's Western partners that he values Europe and understands the connection between security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

"This is diplomatic low-hanging fruit that Lee is not grabbing," said Mason Richey, professor of international politics at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

"It's also a chance to further cement South Korea's role as an arms exporter to Europe, and perhaps make some connection with European leaders of states who could become future South Korean weapons customers," he added.