President Lee Jae Myung will skip his meeting with leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization later this week in The Hague, Netherlands, said Wi Sung-lac, director of national security at the presidential office, in a note to reporters on Sunday.

The upcoming summit, scheduled to be held Tuesday and Wednesday, would have been the fourth consecutive NATO event at which a South Korean leader has appeared. Lee's disgraced conservative predecessor, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, did not miss any of the NATO summits held during his presidency from May 2022 to April this year.

South Korea is not a member of NATO, but over the past few years, the alliance has regarded South Korea as one of its like-minded Indo-Pacific partners — the so-called "IP4," along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand — that contribute to cooperative security and deterrence.