Top participants of Hanwha Ocean's in-company safety quiz event for foreign national employees pose for a photo on Thursday at the company's Geoje shipyard in South Gyeongsang Province, alongside Hanwha and local labor officials, including Lee Gil-seop (sixth from right), vice president of Hanwha Ocean, and Kim In-cheol (eighth from right), head of the Tongyeong District Employment and Labor Office. Around 200 foreign employees took part in the event, testing their knowledge of workplace safety and Korean culture. (Hanwha Ocean)