The US Embassy in Seoul has resumed accepting visa interview appointments for students and exchange visitors after a roughly three-week suspension, a move that follows the State Department’s announcement Wednesday that it would restart visa processing procedures.

The resumption applies to applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas, which are for individuals enrolling in academic programs, vocational training and cultural or educational exchange programs, respectively.

The embassy also confirmed a new, more stringent vetting process in line with updated guidance from the US State Department.

“Under new guidance, we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications,” the embassy told The Korea Herald.

To facilitate this, applicants must set their social media profiles to “public,” so consular officials can review past posts. “All applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public,’” the embassy stated.

The revised procedures come amid heightened scrutiny of applicants’ backgrounds. The State Department recently notified that applicants who do not allow access to their social media content may be denied visas. In addition, consular officers at embassies and consulates around the world have been directed to assess whether applicants show “hostile attitudes toward the American people, culture, government, institutions, or founding ideals.”

While the US government asserts that each visa adjudication is a national security decision, the expanded scope of background checks — especially involving expression on social media — has sparked concerns over potential overreach.

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the embassy emphasized. “The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests.”

Meanwhile, according to student communities, available interview slots for the remainder of June began to open around 11 a.m. Friday and were booked out within minutes due to high demand.