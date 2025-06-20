South Korea has enacted a revised traffic law banning the practice of drinking alcohol after a DUI crash to avoid punishment — a tactic known locally as “post-crash drinking” or "sultagi."

The new law, effective June 4, classifies drinking after a crash to interfere with a blood alcohol test as a criminal offense. First-time violators face up to five years in prison or fines of up to 20 million won ($14,600), with possible license revocation.

Repeat offenders within 10 years face harsher penalties, including up to six years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won.

The law also applies to riders of bicycles and e-scooters, who face smaller but immediate fines for obstructing alcohol testing.

The so-called sutalgi cases have been a headache for law enforcement. Some offenders accused of driving under the influence were found not guilty, as their alcohol levels were tested after the post-crash drinking.

Last year, a Cheongju court overturned the lower court’s not-guilty verdict on a man who bought and drank soju at a convenience store immediately after causing a car crash while driving under the influence.

He was found guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.