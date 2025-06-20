Revamped Nexo reaffirms auto giant’s long-term hydrogen vision with faster refueling, next-gen driving tech

Hyundai Motor Company’s Nexo SUV, the world’s bestselling hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, has returned with the first full-change model since its launch in 2018, embodying its 27-year-long hydrogen mobility vision. With upgrades on its powertrain system and convenience features, the All-New Nexo presents next-generation clean mobility beyond electric vehicles.

“Last year, the (first-generation) Nexo accounted for 40,000 of 77,000 hydrogen fuel cell EVs sold in global markets,” said Kim Ho-joong, senior researcher of the MLV project 2 team at Hyundai Motor Group, during a press conference Thursday in Seoul. “Thanks to the many customers’ support for the Nexo, we have proven that hydrogen vehicles are not just a futuristic technology but a viable mobility solution, comparable with internal combustion engines and EVs.”

Kim highlighted that through technological improvements to fuel cells, motors and inverters, the flagship hydrogen-powered vehicle has achieved a class-leading maximum range of up to 720 kilometers on a single full charge, which takes around 5 minutes. This charging time is significantly shorter than the minimum 15 minutes for battery EVs and its range compares favorably to many all-electric cars.

Later in the day, The Korea Herald had the chance to ride in the All-New Nexo during a 116-kilometer media test drive covering Seoul and Incheon.

When accelerating on highways, the hydrogen sport utility vehicle reacts instantly, much like an EV. Of the three driving modes — eco, normal, sport and snow – the sport mode delivers impressive torque response.

According to Park Hoon-woo, a senior researcher of the fuel cell system design team at Hyundai Motor Group, this is largely attributed to the advanced vehicle power performance, with output improvements of 11 percent in the fuel cell and 100 percent in the high-voltage battery systems. Its power electric system integrates a reducer into the motor and the inverter system, increasing the motor output by 33 percent.

At high speeds, the Nexo offers a quiet cabin experience, allowing drivers to enjoy music on the Bang & Olufsen system, a premium audio feature included for the first time in a Hyundai car. Unlike the previous model, which faced issues with airflow noise and high-frequency sounds due to the fuel cell stack, the new version redesigned the internal structure of the muffler and improved the cabin’s sound absorption features.

Adopting Hyundai Motor’s e-handling system, like its full-electric lineup, it also demonstrates high levels of steering response and stability during cornering.

One downside is that the charging cost of a hydrogen vehicle is not significantly lower than charging a battery EV. According to the Korea Petroleum Management Institute, the current average charging cost at hydrogen refueling stations in South Korea is approximately 10,227 won ($7.4) per kilogram.

Sources indicate that given the high price of hydrogen, the Nexo’s monthly hydrogen consumption and refueling costs, which are calculated based on its combined fuel efficiency and driving range, tend to exceed the average monthly charging costs of EVs.

As for the exterior, the Nexo applied Hyundai Motor’s “Art of Steel” design for the first time, showcasing a distinctive and spacious SUV profile. The unique front and rear HTWO symbol lamps highlight the carmaker’s hydrogen initiative. Inside, it features advanced vehicle-to-load and in-cabin charging capabilities as well as a soft, comfortable and open ambiance that caters to a range of customer lifestyles.

Launched on June 10, the All-New Nexo is available in three options: Exclusive, Exclusive Special and Prestige. Prices start from 76.4 million won after applying eco-friendly tax credits in Korea.