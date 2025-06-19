Korea’s steel-to-battery-materials conglomerate, Posco Group, announced Thursday that it has become the first global steelmaker to be permanently inducted into the hall of fame by World Steel Dynamics, a prominent US-based steel industry consultancy.

The recognition was awarded to Posco Holdings during the Global Steel Dynamics Forum held Wednesday in New York.

The event was attended by key industry leaders, including Posco Group Chair Chang In-hwa, US Steel CEO David Burritt, Cleveland-Cliffs Chair Lourenco Goncalves and Tata Steel CEO T.V. Narendran, along with around 500 industry officials.

The hall of fame honor recognizes Posco’s achievement of ranking first in WSD’s global competitiveness assessment for 15 consecutive years since 2010.

The consultancy evaluates 35 steelmakers worldwide based on 23 key performance indicators, including technological innovation, production output, cost efficiency and financial soundness.

"Maintaining the No. 1 position in overall competitiveness for 15 years is by no means a short journey. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the dedication and hard work of all Posco members," Chang said.

"I believe this hall of fame induction reflects the support and encouragement of the global steel industry."

During his visit to New York, Chang shared Posco’s vision to enhance its global leadership and promote Korea–US cooperation in manufacturing, focusing on artificial intelligence and the energy sector.

At the forum, he presented the group’s strategy to evolve into a leading future-oriented materials company, highlighting initiatives such as developing AI-powered smart factories.

The previous day, Chang also participated in a roundtable hosted by The Korea Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting cooperation between Korea and the US. There, he discussed topics including Korea–US collaboration in steelmaking, secondary battery materials and energy, in the context of rising geopolitical uncertainty, the company said.