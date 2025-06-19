South Korea’s leading drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical announced Thursday it has signed a 73.8 billion won ($53.4 million) export deal with Thailand’s Montana Marketing, marking its largest Nabota contract in Southeast Asia to date.

Montana Marketing distributes Nabota to over 1,000 local clinics and offers a broad portfolio of aesthetic products, including fillers and thread lifts.

The five-year agreement, made through Daewoong’s Thai subsidiary, triples the volume of their 2020 deal.

Thailand is Asia’s fourth-largest aesthetic medicine market. According to Grand View Research, the market was worth $1.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $3.1 billion by 2030, driven by an annual growth rate of 11.6 percent.

Since its launch in Thailand in 2020, Nabota has secured more than 30 percent market share.

Daewoong plans to expand Nabota’s presence across Southeast Asia by promoting high-dose combination treatments, strengthening engagement with key opinion leaders and implementing sustained customer retention marketing.

“This is our biggest expansion in Southeast Asia so far,” said Yoon Joon-soo, head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Nabota division. “We aim to extend this momentum to neighboring countries with strategies aligned to local needs.”