Daewoong Pharmaceutical has officially launched its botulinum toxin product Nabota in Qatar, further strengthening its expansion into the Middle Eastern market, the company announced Thursday.

The launch was marked by a symposium in Doha on May 30, where Nabota’s entry into the Qatari market was formally announced.

With this addition, Nabota is now available in all three key Gulf countries at the heart of the K-beauty trend: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

These nations represent high-potential markets, due to their high per capita income and growing interest in cosmetic and aesthetic procedures. Qatar, for example, had a per capita gross domestic product of around $80,000 in 2024, and demand for premium botulinum toxin products is rising quickly.

According to Daewoong, the Qatar launch symposium attracted around 200 local medical professionals.

“Nabota is distinguished by its rapid and precise effects, making it the ideal product for Nabolift procedures that not only reduce wrinkles but also refine facial contours and expressions," Koo Bon-cheol, director of Naeum Dermatology and a featured speaker at the event, said.

“Given the limited number of botulinum toxin products currently registered in Qatar, the event highlighted the strong interest in Nabota among Middle Eastern health care providers,” Abdulkader Ramo, general practitioner from the UAE said.

Meanwhile, Daewoong Pharmaceutical has also developed Nabolift, a proprietary technique that uses microinjections of botulinum toxin to promote lifting, reduce wrinkles and stimulate collagen production.

The company plans to launch marketing campaigns across Qatar and the UAE that highlight differentiated procedures like the Nabolift, while strengthening its partnerships with local collaborators.

“The launch is meaningful in that it establishes Qatar as a new strategic foothold in the Middle East,” said Yoon Joon-soo, head of Daewoong’s Nabota Business Division. “We plan to further expand across the region by leveraging Nabota’s high-quality performance and our exclusive treatment methods like Nabolift.”