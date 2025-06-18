Lee thanks Carney for inviting him to the 2025 G7 Summit

KANANASKIS, Alberta -- Leaders of South Korea and Canada agreed to widen the scope of their cooperation to the defense industry, energy security, climate change and artificial intelligence at a bilateral meeting held during President Lee Jae Myung's visit to the country for the G7 Summit, according to the presidential office.

President Lee expressed his intention to further strengthen security and defense ties with Canada by supporting South Korea’s participation in Canada’s ongoing submarine procurement program.

Canada is reportedly pursuing a submarine acquisition project worth about 60 billion Canadian dollars ($43.9 billion), and several South Korean shipbuilders have shown interest in joining the bid.

Prime Minister Mark Carney responded positively, noting Canada’s recognition of South Korea’s advanced defense capabilities. He emphasized the importance of close bilateral coordination to enhance regional and global security.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East. They voiced deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and expressed hope for a swift de-escalation in the region.

Lee also thanked Carney for his decision to invite him to the G7 summit this year as a guest.

Canada was the first country Lee visited as president after he was elected on June 4.

"Canada is a special country to South Korea," Lee told Carney, given that Canada not only supported South Korea in the Korean War but also helped it grow and advance.

"Now is the time for South Korea to pay back what it owes to the world, including Canada," Lee added.